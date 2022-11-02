Maple Ridge’s new councillors sworn in

Mayor Dan Ruimy is given the chain of office by city general council Patrick Hlavac-Winsor who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony. (Neil Corbett/The News) Councillor Sunny Schiller with Patrick Hlavac-Winsor. (Neil Corbett/The News) Coun. Jenny Tan being sworn in. (Neil Corbett/The News) Coun. Judy Dueck is the longest-serving member of council.(Neil Corbett/The News) Onyeka Dozie with his wife swearing on a holy book of his preference. (Neil Corbett/The News) There was an RCMP colour guard and fire department honour guard. (Neil Corbett/The News) Coun. Korleen Carreras takes the oath of office. (Neil Corbett/The News) Coun. Ahmed Yousef takes his oath. (Neil Corbett/The News) Mayor Dan Ruimy takes his oath. (Neil Corbett/The News)

New Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy had a hard time keeping his emotions in check as he gave his speech at the swearing-in ceremony of his new city council on Tuesday night.

Ruimy said the municipal election was an emotional win, and having his four teammates from A Better Maple Ridge, and loved ones in the audience at The ACT, brought the moment home – even more so than when the veteran politician was sworn in as Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

“When I was elected as an MP, you go to Ottawa, and it was so distant from everyone – this is why I wanted to get involved so much as mayor,” he explained.

“Municipal politics affects people every single day of their life, and I’m humbled by being elected to the position, that people trust me to take their best interests at heart, and find good solutions, and get involved with the community.”

“This was very emotional for me.”

READ ALSO: Ruimy and his Better Maple Ridge team sweep into city hall

There was a good crowd at The ACT to see the event, which included a bagpiper and police and fire colour guard to add some pomp to the proceedings.

And Ruimy kept it together well enough to outline the strengths that each of the council members will bring to their position: Korleen Carreras, Onyeka Dozie, Sunny Schiller, Ahmed Yousef, Judy Dueck, and Jenny Tan.

He spoke about the issues that confront the council, from development, the local economy, transportation, reducing carbon emissions, homelessness, and more.

“Let’s dedicate ourselves to debating issues, not people. The diversity of our community is our strength, and that diversity is represented at our council table,” he said to loud applause.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years,” said Ruimy. “Let’s do this together. This is an amazing council, and all of you let’s make a better Maple Ridge.”

The normally staid proceedings of swearing in councillors was made a more interesting occasion as Dozie’s wife joined him on stage, bringing a holy book of his preference on which to swear his oath of office, and Yousef spoke in Arabic during his oath.

Yousef, who has Egyptian heritage, explained that he spoke prayers and an invocation of God’s mercy and forgiveness, asking for strength in his work, and to be merciful of his shortcomings.