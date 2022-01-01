Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge’s New Year’s baby is a boy

Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge welcomed the first baby of 2022 in the early hours of Jan. 1.

The staff at the hospital welcomed a baby boy at 3:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, making him the first baby to be born this year in the city.

The family has chosen not to share any more details at the time while enjoying these first moments with their new born.

According to a media spokesperson with Fraser Health, more families have been requesting privacy this year because of COVID and also because how private, hectic and stressful the time is for a family when a baby is born.

This year, all three first babies, the first in Maple Ridge, the first baby born in Fraser Health and the first baby born in the province, are baby boys.

The first baby boy in the Fraser Health region was born at the Surrey Memorial Hospital, just after midnight, at 12:05 a.m., and was named Joshua.

While B.C.’s first baby was also a boy, born even earlier, just four minutes past midnight, at the Victoria General Hospital.

