Maple Ridge’s public works manager stepping down

Maple Ridge is losing another of its top staffers.

Frank Quinn, general manager public works and development services, announced his retirement from the City of Maple Ridge on Thursday, although he’ll continue to serve until the end of May.

He came to Maple in 1998 and since the city’s population has doubled.

“Our team has been able to navigate the challenges and opportunities of this fast growth, and I am fortunate to have worked side-by-side with an incredible team of talented and dedicated professionals. I can safely say that I have worked with some of the best people in my career here in Maple Ridge,” Quinn said in a news release.

He added that he’ll miss the day-to-day interaction with colleagues who’ve made the city the best place to have worked.

Mayor Michael Morden said that Quinn is well regarded by his coworkers, his local government peers around the region, and the development community.

“I wish him all the best in his retirement and will miss his sage advice at our meeting table,” Morden said.

Acting chief administrator Kelly Swift said she was thankful for Quinn’s help over the past year and the election of a new council. She added that Quinn said he intended to retire about a year ago.

“I’m one of many people [who] have benefited from his mentoring and advice over the years. He has built a strong team in his division that will carry the momentum of our council’s Strategic Plan forward,” said Swift.

Quinn’s departure follows that of Paul Gill, former chief administrator, who retired in February.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

