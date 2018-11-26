Maple Ridge’s Santa Claus Parade needs helpers

Christmas in the Park in Memorial Peace Park. (THE NEWS/files)

Santa Claus needs your help when he visits Maple Ridge this Saturday.

The Santa Claus Parade and Christmas in the Park events need volunteers for the Dec. 1 event.

Christmas in the Park goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park, where there will be crafts, photos with Santa, decorations, music, cookies and hot chocolate and a mailbox to send letters to Santa.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Plaza Street and Dewdney Trunk Road and goes down 224th Street and south through the Memorial Peace Park, then back on to 224th St. to Selkirk Avenue.

Help is needed for both events.

A volunteer meeting takes place this Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fraser Room in the Maple Ridge Public Library.

“We need all the help we can get as we welcome close to 12,000 people to the event,” organizers say online.

Everyone who wants to help out is welcome at the meeting. Volunteers can also message that they want to help out via the event’s Facebook page.

The time is commitment is only a few hours and is one of the largest community events in Maple Ridge, say organizers.