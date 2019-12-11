Jim Baxter, president of the Haney Neptunes, says the local swim clubs have been hit hard by losing their home pool for two years. (THE NEWS files)

Maple Ridge’s swim clubs ‘decimated’ by pool closure

Leisure centre scheduled to reopen Feb. 3

The Haney Neptunes and Seahorses can’t wait for the re-opening of the renovated Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, announced for Feb. 3.

At least, what’s left of the local swim clubs is excited, because after two years without a pool, both clubs have been decimated.

The Seahorses had 130 swimmers, and are now down to 15, said club president Karen Firth. They used to swim 11 months per year, six days per week.

The Neptunes, a summer club, formerly had more than 100 athletes, and he said they are now under 60, said president Jim Baxter.

The Neptunes competitive swimming team remains intact, but the water polo and synchronized swimming programs could not be sustained through the closure that lasted almost two years. Those programs will be rebuilt from scratch, he said.

The Seahorses believe the renovations made a too-small pool even worse as a competition pool. As recreation pools have widened, there is less deck space. Firth isn’t confident the club will be able to hold a meet there, she said.

She said it may not be able to accommodate the BC Summer Games.

Both presidents say they are trying to be positive.

“It’s great we’re getting the pool back,” said Baxter, and he gave city hall credit for helping his club find pool time in Port Coquitlam, so it didn’t have to completely shut down for the two years.

Firth’s virtually year-round club had a hard time. In the first year they swam at pools in five neighbouring communities. But the delay in opening made it impossible to plan. Pool time had already been allocated. Since September, Firth said, kids have been getting up at 4:20 a.m. to drive to pools in Surrey to train at 5:30 a.m. – the only time they could get.

The kids eat breakfast and do homework in their vehicles.

Firth thinks it will take at least two years to build the club back up.

“Families who have gone to other clubs will now have connections and relationships.”

The facility closed on March 26, 2018. On Tuesday, the city reportedthe construction phase is nearing completion.

The final phases will include commissioning – the testing of all systems, to ensure the new areas of the building perform as intended. That will begin on Jan. 3 and will be followed by training for staff, including lifeguards and slide attendants.

The renovated facility has a new layout and procedures that staff will be trained on to ensure safe operation, said the city.

The renos were originally scheduled to take one year, and cost $9 million. However, in early July, the city announced it had found corroded support pillars that needed replacing, causing delays and the cost of the project to rise to an estimated $12.4 million.

The city needs another pool, say the swim clubs. Once their clubs are built back up, the renovated pool will be too small to meet demand, Baxter said. He said a new competition pool would allow not only the clubs to expand, but all of the city’s aquatic programs.

 

