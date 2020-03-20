Maple Ridge’s urgent care centre has an urgent role

New facility being used for testing COVID-19 – but NOT on a walk-in basis

The new Urgent and Primary Care Centre that opened six months ago next to the Ridge Meadows Hospital, is urgently needed, more than ever. But it’s no longer a walk-in clinic.

The centre, located in Baillie House when it opened in October, was intended to supplement regular walk-in clinics so people were able to have streamlined access to nurses and doctors, while avoiding trips to the emergency department.

But now the Urgent and Primary Care Centre is being used as a COVID-19 testing centre – for referral patients only.

To get a test, you must be referred there, either by your doctor or after calling 811 and receiving a referral from that service.

READ MORE: New primary care centre now open in Maple Ridge

“All patients require a referral from their family physician or 811 to access testing at this site,” said Fraser Health spokesperson Aletta Vanderheyden.

“This site is not a walk-in clinic for the public.”

However, people contacting their doctors – must first call their doctors’ offices before showing up – so that physicians can properly prepare and protect themselves and staff.

She added that COVID-19 testing is for patients who have been assessed by their family physician, or 811, as requiring testing, but not requiring acute care support.

“We are opening testing sites like this to deter people from going to the emergency department for COVID-19 testing and to support community physicians who are unable to perform the test at their clinics,” Vanderheyden said.

In most cases, patients are tested on the same day they are referred for COVID-19 testing. But it can take up to 96 hours to get test results. During this time, people are asked to self-isolate, she added.

READ MORE: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

According to Fraser Health, testing is available for all who need it, but not everyone requires a test. Testing continues for those who are part of an active investigation or outbreak cluster, those with severe illness who are hospitalized, residents of long-term care facilities and health-care workers.

“If you have no symptoms, mild symptoms, or are a returning traveller and isolating at home, you do not require a test,” she said.

If people have severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department, said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Fraser Health also has a web hub that addresses the issue.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Activities still on until Friday at Thomas Haney in Maple Ridge
Next story
B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows trying to help find friendly Maggie

Dog stolen in Pitt Meadows but is pregnant

Maple Ridge’s urgent care centre has an urgent role

New facility being used for testing COVID-19 – but NOT on a walk-in basis

Activities still on until Friday at Thomas Haney in Maple Ridge

Classes though were cancelled Tuesday by ministry to combat COVID-19

Maple Ridge couple hopes house front display lights up some hearts

Julie MacMillan and Warren Kitchens try to lighten mood during tough times

Pitt Meadows seeks emergency powers to enforce COVID-19 precautions

Wants ability to act faster, close businesses, if needed

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Most Read