Whonnock Lake has had some renovations recently. (Contributed)

Update: Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach closed

E-coli detected at popular beach

The City of Maple Ridge has closed Whonnock Lake Beach to the public after the detection of unsatisfactory levels of e-coli bacteria at the popular park in east Maple Ridge.

The city made the announcement on its website Thursday and said the beach will be closed until further notice.

“City staff will continue to water sample, evaluate results and notify the public when the beach has re-opened,” the city said.

Facilities manager Mike Millward said Friday that staff will test the water again today, and get results back from Fraser Health on Monday.

He said Whonnock Beach was also closed last year for a time, as were several major beaches in Vancouver.

Causes of contamination can include algae blooms, geese or pet waste, or possibly, runoff of contaminated water into the lake following a heavy rain. No sewage flows into the lake.

He said the city samples the water weekly, both from Whonnock Lake and from Davison Pool in the South Alouette River and sends them to Fraser Health for analysis.

“We test this weekly and we monitor the results,” he said.

The city’s Facebook quotes Fraser Health as telling people that being in the water before an area is closed doesn’t mean they’ll get sick. “However, if you experience signs of nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea after swimming in recreational water, we recommend that you seek medical attention,” Fraser Health said.

Fraser Health said that a satisfactory test is 200 or less E.coli bacteria per 100 millilitres of water. Readings above that are unsatisfactory.

Millward said that signs have been posted warning people of the water but the beaches and park remain open as per usual.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton
Next story
‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Just Posted

More help offered to Maple Ridge food bank

Grocery chain contributes cash, food

Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach closed

E-coli detected at popular beach

City will delay ice installation for Mann Cup

Lacrosse championship could take over Maple Ridge rink in early September

Burrards get third straight win

‘Superman’ Dickson leads Maple Ridge over New West

Coquitlam man facing charges

In connection with incident this week in Maple Ridge

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Hot food, BBQs, banned in B.C. park as momma bear sniffs out picnics

All hot food and any type of cooking or barbecuing is banned in Coquitlam’s Mundy Park

UPDATE: Shots ring out in residential Lower Mainland neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Most Read