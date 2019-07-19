Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach still closed

E. Coli levels still too high

Whonnock Lake Beach remains closed because of high E. Coli levels.

The beach in east Maple Ridge off 272nd Street, was closed earlier in the month and remains closed until further notice, the City of Maple Ridge said Friday.

“The beach will remain closed as per Fraser Health’s recommendation until further notice – the latest water test this week indicated that the E. coli count exceeded Fraser Health’s standards,” spokesperson Fred Armstrong said.

“We have increased our water quality sampling to twice per week … and will update the public as soon as we are able.”

Signage has been posted telling people that the water is unsafe, although the park itself remains open.


