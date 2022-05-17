Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake getting more improvements

Amelia Clark brings her daughters Serena, 8, and Elizabeth, 5, to Whonnock Lake on a regular basis. (Neil Corbett/The News) Bretty Rychkun and Zouxi Jacks walk on the dock at Whonnock Lake. (Neil Corbett/The News) Whonnock is known as a great lake for families. (Neil Corbett/The News)

More improvements are coming to Maple Ridge’s increasingly popular Whonnock Lake.

This year, the city will install washrooms/changerooms buildings, as well as an outdoor shower area near the beach, said Chad Neufeld, city manager of park planning and development.

The washroom/changerooms will be four modular units in two locations. Each will have a water foundation and bottle filling station. Residents and park visitors provided feedback on the locations for the facilities through the public consultations. There is a map of the park improvements at mapleridge.ca

There have been public complaints in recent years about the condition of the porta-potties that serve beach-goers.

In addition, there will be pathway improvements to the beach.

Neufeld said construction will soon get underway, and he is anticipating completion in time for a busy summer season.

Amelia Clark, who was visiting the beach on Tuesday with her two young daughters, said the new washroom facilities will be welcome additions.

“It’ll be a great improvement,” she said. “Every year it has been improved.”

Clark, a regular visitor to the lake, said she would like to see the city limit the number of visitors during the summer – as has been done in Golden Ears Provincial Park – because it is simply getting too crowded. She suggested fewer people would help it remain a beautiful place.

“It’s one of our favourites – it has everything you need for your family,” said Clark.

In addition to this spring’s work, the city is preparing to embark on a park master plan update for Whonnock Lake Park. “This process will allow us to create a long-term vision for this popular destination park, which will guide investments for recreation and preserve the natural environment,” said Neufeld.