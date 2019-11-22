Marc Dalton was sworn in Friday as MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. Contributed

Marc Dalton sworn in as MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Conservative defeated Liberal incumbent

Marc Dalton is now the Conservative Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

The former B.C. Liberal was sworn in Friday in Ottawa.

“It’s official! Sworn in today as Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge,” Dalton tweeted.

Family members were also on scene for the occasion, including his wife Marlene.

READ ALSO: Video: Conservatives declare victory in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

Dalton defeated Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy during the Oct. 21 federal election.

Dalton earned 19,650 votes, or 36 per cent of the vote, versus Ruimy who had 16,215 votes, or 30 per cent of the vote.

New Democratic candidate John Mogk came third with 12,958 votes.


