Marc Dalton sworn in as MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Marc Dalton is now the Conservative Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

The former B.C. Liberal was sworn in Friday in Ottawa.

“It’s official! Sworn in today as Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge,” Dalton tweeted.

It’s official! Sworn in today as Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. Good having with me: Marlene, my brother Jacques, his wife Janet & my nephew & niece, Rachel & Steven pic.twitter.com/EKIpyWpIvp — Marc Dalton (@MarcDalton) November 22, 2019

Family members were also on scene for the occasion, including his wife Marlene.

Dalton defeated Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy during the Oct. 21 federal election.

Dalton earned 19,650 votes, or 36 per cent of the vote, versus Ruimy who had 16,215 votes, or 30 per cent of the vote.

New Democratic candidate John Mogk came third with 12,958 votes.



