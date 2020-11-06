Jaden Shanley is walking 60 km on Saturday, Nov. 7 to raise money for Movember. (Photo contributed to Black Press Media)

March for Movember in Maple Ridge sets 60 km goal

A local man is raising funds with the big walk along with a group of friends

A Maple Ridge man and his friends will be walking 60 km on Saturday to raise money and awareness for men’s health concerns during Movember.

Jaden Shanley and his fellow fundraisers will be walking from downtown Maple Ridge through Pitt Meadows, into Coquitlam and then doing laps on a track in Town Centre before heading all the way back again.

It’ll take them about 13 hours in total, Shanley said.

Shanley, a personal trainer, said he wanted to do something positive.

“It’s been a rough year,” he said.

He’s seen Movember come up on his social mentions every year, and this year he decided to raise some money for the charity, which focuses on education and prevention of men’s health issues, including mental health and prostate and testicular cancer.

He also wanted to do something challenging, Shanley said.

One of the health recommendations on the Movember website was to walk 60 km during the month of November. He decided to tackle that all at once.

Shaley quickly recruited a group of friends who will be doing the walk as well.

He said they all expect to be able to finish, with the help of his girlfriend, his mom, and a few friends who will be acting as a support crew, making sure they have water and are in touch via cell phone.

Already, the fundraiser has picked up donations.

“We just hit the $2,000 mark, which is incredible,” Shanley said.

As for the moustaches which give Movember its name, Shanley said his is coming in.

“It’s coming slower than expected, but slow and steady,” he said.

You can see Shanley’s donation total or donate HERE.

