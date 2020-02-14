Marching for those who’ve disappeared

Fifth annual event in Memorial Peace Park

For the fifth year, drumming and singing and walking took place Friday to honour women who’ve disappeared throughout Canada. Yvonne Desabrais organizes the local version of the Women’s Memorial March for murdered and missing women and girls every year in tribute to her mom who was kidnapped from her workplace in Calgary and raped. In that instance, someone was charged and convicted, though Desabrais said that’s not the usual case.

“The women need to be found. They need to be brought home,” said Desabrais.

“The march honours the beloved daughters, sisters, mothers, aunties and friends whose lives were stolen by violence,” said Premier John Horgan on Friday, commenting on the Vancouver march that’s taken place for 29 years.

Read more: March for missing women in Maple Ridge, includes men as well

He added that Indigenous women, elders, families and community members, have been powerful activists to end violence. “It is these grassroots advocates who have been first in line to hold authorities to account in the fight for justice to keep women and girls safe,” Horgan said.

Darell Gaddie was at the Maple Ridge march and knows what it’s like to have a family member disappear. His niece, Danita Big Eagle, disappeared without a trace in Regina in approximately 2011. Gaddie said she went outside to have a cigarette and never came back. “She was just gone,” he said. Gaddie is Cree-Saulteux, from Saskatchewan, who now lives in Maple Ridge, and said it will take a long time for indigenous people to gain equality, just as it did for Afro-Americans in the U.S.

Now, it’s acceptable to have a black chief executive at a company, but that’s not the case with indigenous people, he added.

Read more: Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C

Gaddie has a masters of business administration and learned that people still don’t want to work for an indigenous manager.

“It eventually will change,” he said. He went to school in Yorkton, Sask., which didn’t have a large population of indigenous people because they were on reserves and not in the towns. As a result, he was welcomed more, he said. “I had a white girl friend there … unheard of,” in Yorkton, he said.

Dominique Wells, from near Terrace, was there with her son Edward and dad, Don Wells.

“My back yard is literally the Highway of Tears,” she said of Highway 16.

Gaddie showed up because he said he wanted to bring people forward.

The march ended with a healing circle.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nations women

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver
Next story
Arrest made after suspect robs B.C. Dairy Queen with hammer

Just Posted

Marching for those who’ve disappeared

Fifth annual event in Memorial Peace Park

Elementary students are hoping the city will recognize Real Acts of Caring week

Pitt Meadows students participate in Real Acts of Caring week

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

Local Salvation Army says it is focusing on its own initiatives

RCMP publishing monthly snap shot of crime stats in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

New service complements city’s crime map

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver

Friday marked the 28th annual commemorative march

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

‘Distraction’ jewelry thieves in Abbotsford are getting violent, police say

Two elderly women were attacked and had items stolen by a woman

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

White Rock councillor gets apology for past accusations of defamation, confidentiality breach

Retroactive pay, legal fees for David Chesney, for pair of reprimands during 2014-2018 council term

Most Read