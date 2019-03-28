Marijuana company Agrima announces sale

Health Canada was revoking company’s licence

Some high profile marijuana companies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are being sold in a $41.5 million deal.

Ascent Industries Corp. announced on March 26 the company and its subsidiary companies – Agrima Botanicals, Bloom Holdings, Bloom Meadows, Pinecone Products, and Agrima Scientific – will be sold to BZAM Management Inc.

The aggregate value of the transaction is $41.5 million, with the sale to be completed by April 3, said a company press release.

BZAM has agreed to assume certain liabilities of Ascent, including an obligation to purchase a greenhouse in Pitt Meadows, said a release posted by both companies online.

The 600,000-sq.-ft. greenhouse was to be converted from producing vegetables to growing marijuana.

Ascent operates Agrima Labs on Airport Way in Pitt Meadows. Formerly known as Pinecone Products, it produces capsules and tinctures.

Agrima was established in 2013, had a research agreement with SFU’s biology department, and at that time had received more than $450,000 in government grants for cannabis research.

It listed more than 75 employees in Maple Ridge in 2017, and was to have another 40 in Pitt Meadows at Pinecone Products.

In Canada, Ascent, through its Agrima subsidiary, obtained licences to cultivate cannabis and produce extracts.

In addition, the company is a licensed dealer with the ability to produce, package, sell, send, transport and distribute medically focused cannabis products in Canada to other licensed entities, and internationally in jurisdictions where medical cannabis is legal.

Ascent had its licences suspended by Health Canada in 2018, and had been working to satisfy the regulator and restore its revenue source.

On Feb. 7, the company announced Health Canada was still considering revoking the company’s licence.

“The agency reiterated its concerns that unauthorized activities with cannabis took place after the Canadian producer’s licence and dealer’s licence were granted to Agrima, in contravention of the ACMPR and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act [now regulated under the Cannabis Act],” said a company press release.

Ascent was given creditor protection earlier this month for its Canadian companies under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act. The announced sale was approved by the Supreme Court of B.C.

Ascent, through its subsidiaries, will continue to own the assets related to Ascent’s cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, research and product development business in Oregon, Nevada and Denmark.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report
Next story
Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Victoria

Just Posted

Marijuana company Agrima announces sale

Health Canada was revoking company’s licence

Downtown enhancement project nears completion

Major roadwork done through downtown Maple Ridge

Rally Saturday to oppose Burnett Street housing

Maple Ridge councillor hopes Victoria hears residents

Homeowners assaulted during residential break-ins

Two hospitalized by pair wearing balaclavas in Maple Ridge break-ins

Kanaka Creek students give wheelchair basketball a spin

Providing an inclusive place to play.

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Port Moody Mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Most Read