Tony Le is owner of the Green Era Medicinal on Fraser Street in Maple Ridge. He said police seized approximately 30 jars those those on display here, valued at more than $10,000. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

The owner of a marijuana dispensary in downtown Maple Ridge is wondering why it was raided by police, who confiscated more than $10,000 worth of marijuana, a week before the Senate passed a bill to legalize recreational use in Canada.

Tony Le owns Green Era Medicinal at 11781 Fraser Street and said on June 14 four RCMP officers entered his establishment with a bylaws officer.

He said they did not show a search warrant. The officers did not enter the back of the dispensary, which has controlled public access, but stayed in a reception area.

According to his staff, police ordered them to pass the pot through a receptionist window. Staff handed over 30 jars.

Police did not confiscate any of the cookies or other edibles, he said, nor did they ask for vape oil.

Le estimates he lost 50 to 60 ounces. He was surprised at the enforcement, given how close full legalization of marijuana is in Canada.

Bill C-45, the federal bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana, passed by a vote of 52-29 this week. The bill now moves to royal assent, which is expected to occur in the coming days.

The legal commercial sale of recreational marijuana could start as early as September.

Le said his staff was told that what they are doing is illegal, and the store is operating without a business licence.

He has been operating for more than two years in Maple Ridge, and said he has received multiple $200 fines for not having a business licence. Le said he has told city hall he is willing to get a business licence, but that the city said it is waiting for direction from senior governments as legalization unfolds.

In the big picture, Le said, it is obvious he will soon be able to operate legally, and he questions the need for enforcement.

“It’s pretty clear what’s happening here, with things going recreational and medicinal,” he added.

Le said he has generally had a good relationship with the RCMP, helping assist them in an investigation of a purse snatching with his video footage, and police recovered a laptop that was stolen from his business.

His store has about 7,000 members, and he said many are worried about where they will get their product if he is shut down.

Green Era operates as a medicinal marijuana dispensary, Le said, with his clients providing identification and signing in whenever they come to make purchases. He said all of his marijuana is provided by facilities that have been licensed by Health Canada.

It is one of three dispensaries in Maple Ridge, along with Taggs and Deacon Blues.

Ridge Meadows RCMP would not confirm that they seized marijuana from the dispensary.

“There is no legal mechanism in Canada which allows for medical marijuana dispensaries or compassion clubs to sell marijuana to the public, regardless of whether or not the purchasing individuals have licenses to possess marijuana or whether or not the vendor has a license to produce marijuana,” said RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

Previous story
Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism
Next story
‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

Just Posted

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Forced out of airport hangar

Pitt Meadows Airport board refuses to renew lease

Pitt Meadows Khalsa Darbar Society applying for space for religious gatherings, weddings

Non-conforming use application for existing building on property

Vancouver artist exhibits Maple Ridge-inspired artwork at The ACT Gallery

Aimée Henny Brown creates collages that showcase history and architecture.

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

SPECIAL REPORT: First in a two-part series on Peninsula families losing a loved one to fentanyl

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Police reissue request for help in identifying South Surrey taxi robbery suspect

Armed man threatened driver near 160 Street and 20 Avenue, police say

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Most Read