B.C. Ferries’ Coastal Inspiration vessel (Black Press file photo)

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

A ferry bound from the Nanaimo area to Tsawwassen was halted after a person jumped overboard late this morning.

According to a noon-time social media post today, Aug. 27, B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Inspiration, which departed Duke Point at 10:15 a.m. destined for Tsawwassen terminal, was delayed due to a marine emergency.

In an e-mail, Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries’ spokesperson, said a report of a person jumping overboard from “Deck 7 on the Coastal Inspiration” came at about 11:30 a.m.

“The Coastal Inspiration launched one of its rescue boats,” said Marshall. “Another vessel was on scene and retrieved the man from the water. The man was then transferred from the pleasure craft to B.C. Ferries’ rescue boat. The Queen of Alberni, the other vessel on the route, stopped to render assistance if required. A coast guard vessel arrived on scene and the man was transferred to the hovercraft. The coast guard vessel departed the scene at approximately 12:10 p.m.”

Marshall said both ships are running behind schedule due to the incident and as of about 1 p.m., B.C. Ferries said it was ticketing for the 5:45 p.m. sailing to Duke Point, with the vessel 88 per cent full.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility
Next story
New truck for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

Just Posted

VIDEO: Hotel workers bring demonstration to tourism minister’s office in Maple Ridge

Fasting union members will be outside Lisa Beare’s office indefinitely

Randall Cooke served three terms at city hall

Randall Cooke served three terms at city hall

OUR VIEW: Putting your money where your heart is

No better way to keep a community strong, than shopping local

Movement growing in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to show locals some love

Canada United movement is about encouraging shopping local and helping small, struggling businesses

LETTER: Questioning SD42’s plan for returning kids to class

Reader worries about spread of COVID as students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows head back to school

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

New truck for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

GoFundMe campaign helps out Katie Hobson, who is having ‘tiny home’ built

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Fraser Valley universities talk September school start

Masks will be required when physical distance is not an option at TWU and KPU

Most Read