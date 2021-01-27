(File)

(File)

Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

A Vancouver police officer will be on leave for several months after getting his leg broken during a dispute at court.

According to the Vancouver police, officers intervened after a man walked into the courthouse at 800 Hornby Street without a mask on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

“He was asked by the on-duty sheriff to put on a mask, but the man allegedly refused and also refused to leave the building,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Two police officers inside the building told the man about the mask policy but when the man allegedly refused to wear one or leave the building, they attempted to arrest him.

Police said the man was “argumentative and physically aggressive” with the officers. They allege he kicked one of them and attempted to grab their gun. When the officer tried to get the man under control, the man fell on one of the officers, breaking his leg.

“This man showed complete disregard for the provisions set out by the Provincial Health Officer,” Visintin said. “This was a senseless confrontation that did not need to escalate to the point where someone was seriously injured.”

Vancouver police are recommending charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and disarming a peace officer against a 53-year-old man from Vancouver. He was given a $230 ticket for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space.

VIDEO: Man spits on 7-Eleven manager over mask rule, sparking Vancouver police probe

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouver Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher gets 1 day suspension after ‘aggressively’ throwing dumbbell at student
Next story
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

Just Posted

Maple Ridge city hall recently conducted a citizen satisfaction survey.
Homelessness and poverty detracting from quality of life in Maple Ridge

Citizen survey shows more than three quarters of residents are satisifed

The intersection at Harris Road and Lougheed Highway (Google)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident wonders why traffic signals not updated

A local man has contacted the city and road contractor with concerns to no avail

Juanita Belle Savege turns 100 on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Long-time Pitt Meadows teacher and realtor turns 100

Drive-by celebration for the centenarian on Saturday, Jan. 30

The annual call for applications for the Canada Summer Jobs program will remain open until January 29, 2021. (Pixabay)
Still time for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows businesses to sign up for Canada Summer Jobs program

Public and private sector employers eligible for 75 per cent wage subsidy reimbursement

(News files)
Pitt Meadows receives $3.7 million for COVID-19 costs

Provincial grant will cover funding shortfalls and new expenses

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

Worker at Swartz Bay terminal on Monday, January 20, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Former BC Ferries employee alleges he was fired because of his race

Imraan Goondiwala has been granted a BC Human Rights Tribunal hearing

Some of the fake gold sold by con artists in B.C. RCMP said there have been reports of the scam in Richmond, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Langley and New Westminster from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22 (RCMP)
‘Dubai gold’ scam is back in the Lower Mainland

If someone offers to sell gold jewelry at a bargain, it’s probably fake, police warn

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Most Read