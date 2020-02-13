Langley RCMP are asking for tips about a recent incident involving a man who donned a ski mask and chased a woman in a park. (Langley Advance Times files)

Masked man chased woman in Lower Mainland park

Langley RCMP are asking for tips about the Jan. 26 incident

Langley RCMP are asking for tips regarding an incident in which a man wearing a ski mask chased a woman in an Aldergrove park.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, a woman sitting on the bleachers near the southwest ball diamond of the Aldergrove Athletic Park was approached by a strange man.

He put on a ski mask as he approached, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The woman ran immediately, and the man chased her for a time.

“She was able to get away,” Largy said.

The woman headed home and called police. The man was described as Caucasian, dressed all in black, including a hoodie, sweatpants, running shoes, a jacket, and cotton gloves.

Police canvassed the neighbourhood and looked for surveillance video, but were unsuccessful. the woman did not get a good enough look at the suspect for a composite sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

“This incident also serves as a good opportunity to review some personal safety tips,” said Largy.

“Be aware of your surroundings at all times,” she said. “It is not a good idea to walk alone, anywhere, wearing headphones listening to music. Keep your cell phone away in a bag or jacket. You want to make yourself as unappealing to all criminals as you can. If you do see something, or someone, suspicious call the police and get to an area that is populated with people and well lit.”

Aldergrove Langley Langley RCMP RCMP

