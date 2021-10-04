Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
Mounties enforcing school zone speeds

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP, set up near Hammond Elementary recently, received some help from other law enforcement to patrol the school zone for speeders. They’re sending out a reminder for motorists to slow down and keep kids safe. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Mounties enforcing school zone speeds

“Magnificent clouds this time of year” make for a compelling backdrop to Courtney Baird’s pictures taken before a rain storm while recently walking the dikes. The bench was positioned off McNeil Road in Pitt Meadows, while her other picture is of the cranberry bogs being flooded for harvest. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Clouds prove powerful backdrop

Noah Trulsen, the Maple Ridge athlete, let behind a legacy of kindness. (Lorraine Trulsen/Special to The News)
Perform an act of kindness, urges mother of late Maple Ridge athlete ‘with the heart of a giant’

William Kobayashi spent many a summer afternoon fishing in Kanaka Creek, near his family’s Albion home. The 11-year-old avid fisherman pulled a few large mouth bass out of the waters near Kanaka Elementary, among other fish. “I have a few pics to prove it,” said his father, Elijah, “Cuz from what I can tell there is no record or history of large mouth bass being in Kanaka.” (Elijah Kobayashi/Special to The News)
SHARE: What’s being pulled out of Kanaka