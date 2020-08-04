Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties
The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre.
Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port.
Footage of the Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon a few minutes ago. Praying for the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/6Q3y6A6DxL
