Maple Ridge Mayor Michael Morden

Mayor Morden pens letter to the Maple Ridge Sikh community acknowledging horrors of 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India

City council was asked to make a declaration by local Sikh resident, mayor wrote letter in lieu

Mayor Mike Morden penned a letter to the Sikh community acknowledging a grim time in their history.

“The violence and oppression carried out against the Sikh community across India in 1984 was reprehensible,” he wrote.

“We mourn the loss of thousands of Sikhs who were killed in this terrible chapter of world history and believe it’s important to continue acknowledging this horror today.”

In retaliation for the assassination of Indian prime minister Indira Ghandi by her Sikh bodyguards in October 1984, the Sikh population were targeted by mobs across the country.

More then 3,000 people were killed.

READ MORE: Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

Maple Ridge communications officer, Mick Ramos, said the mayor and council received a letter from a member of the local Sikh community to see if they would pass a declaration condemning the violence.

The City of Surrey recently proclaimed November 2020 as 1984 Sikh Genocide Remembrance month.

Since the City of Maple Ridge has a standing policy against declarations of any kind, the mayor opted to write to the community instead

“You are a vital part of the fabric of Maple Ridge and have made many significant contributions to the betterment of out community since settling here more than a century ago,” he wrote, before addressing the violence the community suffered in India.

“I agree and acknowledge these acts are unacceptable, do not stand up to the fundamental principles of justice, equality, freedom and basic human rights of all people in out world including the atrocity sustained by the Sikh people in 1984,” he wrote.

“Acts such as these aren’t acceptable under any circumstances, should be properly investigated and consequences be enacted commensurate with the deed, particularly in this case an act that has marred the Sikh community forever.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
