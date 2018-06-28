Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up to 18 cents a litre

Mayors’ Council and TransLink executives voted to go ahead with the $7.3 billion phase two investment plan that would bring light rail to Surrey and extend the Millenium SkyTrain along the Broadway corridor.

The plan includes $1.3 billion in Expo and Millennium SkyTrain line upgrades, $2.83 billion for the new Millennium Line Broadway extension in Vancouver and $1.65 billion for the first phase of Surrey light rail.

Combined costs for both major rail projects have gone up by nearly $1 billion since the last time costs were updated in 2015.

Mayors’ Council chair Derek Corrigan said that the province has “has provided TransLink on more certainty on the source of its promised $30 million annual commitment” to close the regional funding gap.

The gas tax will go up by 1.5 cents per litre to 18.5 cents.

Corrigan said even with the increased tax, drivers will be paying a smaller share of transit costs by 2027 than they do today.

The gas tax hike sparked a back-and-forth between the region’s mayors, with many saying that the “11th hour” letter from the province enabling the gas tax hike isn’t a fair solution for the region.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner pointed out that although mayors voted to enable raising the gas tax, the decision to raise it in actuality is still up in the air.

More to come.

