Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation chair Jonathan Cote speaks about the Metro Vancouver transit strike in front of New Westminster City Hall on Monday, Nov. 4. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Mayors’ Council urges both sides in transit strike to get back to the table

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

The chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is asking both sides of the transit strike to come to the table as the strike enters its fourth day.

“I am disappointed that we have not been able to resolve the labor dispute between Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company,” said chair and New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote, standing at his city hall steps on Monday.

“The bus service in the Metro Vancouver region is so critical to our transportation system and the expansion of our bus service is a significant part of the mayors’ 10-year-plan.”

Cote said the $600 million cost difference between Unifor’s ask and CMBC’s offer was “incredibly significant” and would adversely affect the transit system.

Coast Mountain workers have hit the fourth day of strike action Monday, after negotiations broke off between Coast Mountain Bus Company and the union on Friday.

The first phase of job action has included a uniform ban for bus drivers and an overtime ban for maintenance workers. The union is asking for pay rises overall and guaranteed breaks for bus operators.

So far, only SeaBus service has been affected, with many trips cancelled this weekend and six cancellations expected Monday.

“I know how hard transit operators work and they deserve a fair negotiated settlement,” Cote said.

“It is disappointing to hear Unifor leadership suggest that the wage increases be done by scaling back the expansion plans that we do have for bus service in the region.”

