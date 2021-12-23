A woman walks by a McDonald’s restaurant, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers. The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

McDonald’s forced to limit fries in Japan due to B.C. flood supply chain issues

The ripple effect of B.C.’s flooding impacts on the global supply chain have made its way to Japan – impacting the age old question: ‘Do you want fries with that?’

Starting Friday (Dec. 24) McDonald’s in Japan has been forced to limit sales of medium and large-sized fries due to delays of potatoes to the country from the Vancouver Port.

Customers will only be able to purchase Small-sized fries until Dec. 30.

In the meantime, the fast-food chain said in a statement it will be looking at alternative methods to maintain supply of its salty side, including bringing in potatoes through airmail.

In late November, hundreds of residents in the Fraser Valley, Merritt and Princeton, had to flee their homes due to unprecedented flooding, which wreaked havoc on a number of major transportation routes.

