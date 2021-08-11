McKechnie Road in Pitt Meadows to see closures from Aug. 11 to Sept. 30

City will be conducting road rehabilitation work between Connecting Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road

A map of the road closures and alternative routes has been provided by the city. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Road rehabilitation work in Pitt Meadows will mean commuters will have to deal with closed roads and plan better to get to work on time.

The city will be putting in place road closures on McKechnie Rd. between Connecting Rd. & Old Dewdney Trunk Rd. from Aug. 11 to Sept. 30.

In a Facebook post, the city announced these closures and said that the residents of the area had been notified.

From Aug. 11 to Sept. 30, there will be single-lane alternating traffic from Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Aug. 16 to 31, there will be a full road closure with access only to local traffic, from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the route will see single-lane alternating traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During these closures, the city has marked the alternative route via Sharpe Rd. for usage, if needed.

The city is urging residents to watch and obey the traffic control personnel and signs at all times.

