Two luxury cars were among 10 excessive speeders over the Granville Street Bridge on Canada Day. (Mark Christensen/Twitter)

McLaren, Challenger impounded after going 125 km/hr on Canada Day

Both cars were impounded and fines dished out

Vancouver police had a busy day on the city’s roads Canada Day, as they pulled over more than 30 speeders.

According to one police officer, that included a McLaren going 130 kilometres per hour and a Challenger going 125 kilometres per hour over the Granville Street Bridge.

Police said both cars were impounded. The posted speed limit on the bridge is 60 kilometres per hour. The fine for going more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit ranges from ​$368 to $483, along with $516 in Driver Risk Premium fines.

Previous story
B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’
Next story
B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

Just Posted

Maple Ridge pool renovations pushed back until 2020

Late summer re-opening lost to demand for structural supports

Pitt Meadows apologizes to Katzie artist

City says using art over creator’s objection was administrative error

Pedestrian hit by pickup in Pitt Meadows dies

Cyclist hit by truck in Maple Ridge in serious condition.

Search and rescue answers four calls for help

Volunteers busy in Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears park on weekend

Foster family needed for Dolly

Maple Ridge pup training to be assistance dog

$1 million for new child-care centre in Maple Ridge

Will be part of new Albion Community Centre

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

McLaren, Challenger impounded after going 125 km/hr on Canada Day

Both cars were impounded and fines dished out

Most Read