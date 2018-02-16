Meadowridge celebrates Chinese New Year

Gung Hay Fat Choy.
For more than 15 years, the parents of Meadowridge School have been organizing a Chinese New Year celebration, which this year took place on Feb. 16.
Many of the students came in traditional Chinese dress, and a school assembly featured Chinese dance, music and acrobats, before an official waking of the dragon ceremony.
With it being the Year of the Dog in 2018, a Labrador Retriever took part in this year’s fesitivies.
The dragons then march to a drum beat through the school, stopping at classroom doorways where gifts of lettuce and envelopes were hung, as is the Chinese tradition.