Meadowridge celebrates Chinese New Year

Private school marks beginning of the Year of the Dog

Gung Hay Fat Choy.

For more than 15 years, the parents of Meadowridge School have been organizing a Chinese New Year celebration, which this year took place on Feb. 16.

Many of the students came in traditional Chinese dress, and a school assembly featured Chinese dance, music and acrobats, before an official waking of the dragon ceremony.

With it being the Year of the Dog in 2018, a Labrador Retriever took part in this year’s fesitivies.

The dragons then march to a drum beat through the school, stopping at classroom doorways where gifts of lettuce and envelopes were hung, as is the Chinese tradition.

 

Grade 10 student Christina Cheng performs the peacock dance. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Joyce Zhao, Grade 9, and Gladys Zhao offer traditional chinese flute music.

Dylan Durant lifts Ruby Baidwan during an acrobatic/dance performance. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

