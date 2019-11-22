Meadowridge School adds nine new classrooms

Associate director of development Danielle Christensen and Martin Reinink in boardroom in new part of Meadowridge School. Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS

Meadowridge School is growing and wants to keep growing.

The private school located on 240th Street and founded in 1985, recently opened its brand new, nine-classroom (including two new science labs) expansion and marked the event with a ribbon cutting and assembly on Friday.

The opening of the building also marks the launch of Audacity, the capital campaign to build out the campus for a total enrolment of 800 students over the next five to seven years, said Daniel Le Page with the school.

“It is a $25- to $30-million campaign over the next five to seven years and we are reaching out to our parent community, our alumni, our staff, everyone,” said associate director of development Danielle Christensen.

She said the campaign is labelled audacity because the school was founded in 1985 by a group of parents who had the audacious vision to build a private school in Maple Ridge.

“Today we are celebrating by continuing to be audacious and launching a capital campaign.”

Current enrolment is 670 students.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter