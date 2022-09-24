Meadus running for re-election in Maple Ridge

Incumbent councillor Chelsa Meadus has announced that she will be running for re-election as part of the Maple Ridge First team.

“My focus is on community safety,” said Meadus. “We closed an illegal camp and implemented the Community Social Safety Initiative less than a year after taking office. We hired Community Social Safety Officers and set responsive, made-in-Maple Ridge police priorities, offering help to residents and businesses and an open doorway to help those in need. I am on council to get the work of the city done.”

Maple Ridge First is a slate headed by incumbent mayor Mike Morden and includes council candidates Judy Dueck and Ryan Svendsen – also incumbents.

A longtime Maple Ridge resident, business owner, volunteer, and public servant, Meadus said she has held many public, private, and non-profit leadership positions. Meadus was first elected to city council in 2018.

“I learned very quickly after the last election that you need a collaborative approach with support from your colleagues to move the city forward. If we are not voting to move items ahead, then we are contributing to long delays in housing inventory and directly impacting affordability,” said Meadus. “Our collaborative approach is in the community’s best interest, moving infrastructure, amenity, and building projects forward. We treat all applications with a fair and consistent decision-making approach, which attracts the best builders.”

“Our stable, team-oriented approach has attracted an unprecedented volume of investment, particularly in the town centre and along the Lougheed corridor, and resulted in an incredible amount of output,” continued Meadus. “It was our support of downtown densification, safety, and clean streets that led to an array of investments in the city, highlighted by a new two-million-square-foot mall and mixed-use tower development at Haney Place. This level of investment requires the consistent and reliable decision-making that we provide.”

Meadus also noted that under their leadership, the city has produced plans for an Abernathy extension, a transportation plan, and a bridge connecting 240th Street to Rockridge, all of which are pending with promised senior government funding.

“We focus on service, safety, and stability, working together and putting your priorities first.”