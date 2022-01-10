Medals of honour available for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows veterans

Medals of recognition are being issued by France and South Korea

Ronald Bath was awarded the National Order of the Legion of Honour in 2020. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Canadian veterans who helped liberate France during the Second World War or those who took part in the Korean War are eligible for medals of honour to mark their contribution.

And Guy Black is hoping to inspire more veterans apply for the honour, including veterans who live in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour medal is being awarded to veterans of the Second World War who participated in the campaign to liberate France from D-Day, June 6, 1944, to the end of August in 1944 or in Dieppe in 1942.

Korea’s Ambassador for Peace medal is being awarded to veterans who participated in the Korean War from 1950-53 or its peacekeeping phase that lasted until the end of 1955.

Black has been nominating veterans across the country for the medals and although he doesn’t have local figures, he noted, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge seem to be one of the “hot” areas to find veterans who have yet to receive a medal.

“There’s a lot more veterans that seem to live in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows area,” said Black, adding that there is still an active unit of the now defunct Korean Veterans Association of Canada that is based out of Pitt Meadows – Unit 69.

While the medal programs have been advertised on the embassy websites for at least the past 10 years, Black said, there are still quite a few veterans out there who are not aware of the programs and he has taken it upon himself to make sure local veterans receive the recognition they deserve.

As of November, 1,154 Canadian veterans have received the Legion of Honour – the highest French order of merit. It is the equivalent of receiving the Order of Canada. The program was started in 2014 to mark the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

And still Black is receiving phone calls and communications from veterans and their families on how to apply.

Yesterday alone he had 28 emails from across the country asking questions about the medals.

The Ambassador for Peace medal can be awarded posthumously, unlike the Legion of Honour that stipulates the veteran must be still alive to receive.

“The youngest veteran to recently receive the medal is 98 years old,” noted Black, an indication that there may not be many veterans left to receive one.

The last veteran from Maple Ridge, that Black is aware of, to receive France’s honour was Ronald Bath, who was presented with the medal in March 2020. He was turning 95 at the time. Bath was the last veteran nominated by Black for the medal from the area.

However, Black says there is always someone out there that didn’t hear about the medals or didn’t receive one. Now he mainly hears from the families of Korean War veterans.

He recently heard from three Korean War veterans including one person who was in the Canadian Navy and another man who was contacting him on behalf of his mother who is 96-years-old and was a Canadian nurse in Korea.

“So they are going to apply for medals,” confirmed Black.

Black has been an advocate for veterans for the past two decades and has helped more than 800 veterans receive the awards.

“It’s my 20-plus year passionate hobby,” he chuckled. And, he said, receiving these medals is tangible recognition for the accomplishments of Canadian veterans.

“I think almost everyone that I’ve nominated have now passed away. I think it was one of the greatest highlights in their life and to have something like that happen at the end,” he said.

Anyone needing assistance to apply for one of these awards is being asked to email

Korea19501953@yahoo.com and use the subject “Veteran,” or write a letter to:

1028 Moray Street

Coquitlam, B.C.

V3J 6S3

There is no cost involved.