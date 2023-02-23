A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Google blocking small group of users in a five-week test run response to federal online bill

Advocates for the print and digital media industry say Google is disrespecting Canadian readers by temporarily blocking news to some of its users.

News Media Canada president Paul Deegan says the action is unbecoming of the leading global company.

Google confirmed on Wednesday that it’s blocking less than four per cent of Canadian users from viewing news content in a five-week test run of a potential response to the Liberal government’s online news bill.

Bill C-18 would require digital giants such as Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate deals to compensate Canadian media companies for displaying or providing links to their news content.

FRIENDS, formerly known as Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, says the move by Google is about greed.

Its executive director Marla Boltman says Google is pursuing money at all costs, rather than co-operating with lawmakers around the world to support and sustain the free press and democracy.

RELATED: Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms: U.S. Embassy

Federal PoliticsMedia industry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer

Just Posted

Madison Jezko, 8, shares the love of Pink Shirt Day from Maple Ridge Elementary. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Kindness mural shares spirit of Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

The teams in the PJHL playoffs are now playing for the Stonehouse Cup.
PJHL championship named for former Maple Ridge owner

The Ridge Meadows Rustlers hosted the Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament over the long weekend. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Ridge Meadows Rustlers medal in hometown tourney

An earlier snowfall in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge city hall warns residents to get ready for winter