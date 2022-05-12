Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mediated talks collapse, strike continues in lengthy Sea-to-Sky transit dispute

Strike affecting corridor from Squamish to Pemberton started Jan. 29

A quick return of bus service in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky corridor from Squamish to Pemberton isn’t expected after mediated talks broke down between transit workers and their employer.

Talks on Wednesday between Unifor Local 114 and BC Transit contractor PW Transit were the first in weeks, prompting hopes of movement in the job action that began three-and-half months ago.

But a statement from the union says the contractor, which bargains on behalf of BC Transit, refused to consider options to move the roughly 80 transit workers closer to wage parity with Metro Vancouver bus drivers.

Unifor says PW Transit also rejected another day of mediation in the near future, meaning no talks are scheduled in the strike that started Jan. 29.

A statement from the contractor says it presented two wage proposals but is disappointed that the union turned down both and then left the talks.

HandyDART operations in Squamish have continued throughout the job action because they are considered an essential service, but all other transit in the Sea-to-Sky region is idled indefinitely.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: No end to 48-day transit strike in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region as talks break off

LabourTransit

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman has $5,750 COVID violation ticket dropped by Crown
Next story
B.C. woman who suffered severe burns from guitarist’s fire stunt awarded $202K

Just Posted

Non-Judgmental Recovery volunteers Nadine Larko, James Baryluk, another volunteer, and founders Dena Jones and Jesse Sokol assemble packages for homeless people at the CEED Centre. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge recovery group to host community swap meet

Ron MacLeod is part of the Dream Chopper competition. (Screen grab)
Maple Ridge man in American contest to custom design a chopper

Megan Kinnee, 19, of Maple Ridge was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018. (Facebook photo)
Man released after filing appeal in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George says grant will ensure the safety and compassionate care of the most vulnerable in the community. (The News files)
Grant to help vulnerable Katzie and Pitt Meadows residents in an emergency