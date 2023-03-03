B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Interior on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Premier, transportation minister react to tragedy, offer condolences

Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday.

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them.

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt.

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved.

RELATED: 3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

BC legislaturefatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rechargeable battery company in Maple Ridge growing up
Next story
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Just Posted

Thomas John Joseph Haney documents the life and time of his grandfather Thomas Haney who founded the neighbourhood of Haney in Maple Ridge. (Screen grab)
Video: Documentary on the history of the Haney family in Maple Ridge – as told by Thomas Haney

E-One Moli Energy is proposing to redevelop its site in Hammond, adding a seven-storey building, and bringing employment close to 600 employees. This site drawing was presented to city council recently. (Special to The News)
Rechargeable battery company in Maple Ridge growing up

School board vice chair Kim Dumore wants province to create a task force to better support teachers across B.C. with substance education and opioid overdose response guidelines. (Special to The News)
School board trustee wants provincial task force to help educators with substance use education

The Flames have a 3-1 series lead on the Outlaws. (Mission City Outlaws/Special to the News)
Ridge Meadows Flames take 3-1 series lead over Mission

Pop-up banner image