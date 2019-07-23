Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

A painted memorial bench honouring a Vancouver artist’s late partner will remain at Kitsilano Park, for now.

Julia Goudkova spent a number of days in June painting a weathered commemorative bench dedicated to her long-term partner, Colin Mackay. However, the Vancouver Park Board said it was considered vandalism, and broke rules that stated no paint or markings are allowed on park benches.

Once word got out that the colourful bench would be replaced, Goudkova started an online petition to fight the replacement, garnering 8,000 signatures in four weeks’ time as well as support by board comissioners.

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed

The park board said the bench wouldn’t be removed until after a planned memorial on July 2 to mark five years since Mackay’s death.

Now, the bench is seeing further reprieve from its demise.

Park board members voted during a board meeting on Monday night for staff to look into options for artistic enhancements to benches that don’t include paint or other coatings. In the meantime, the bench will stay at the park on an interim basis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide
Next story
Cat falls from six-storey Vancouver balcony, breaks both front legs

Just Posted

Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at city hall.

Daughter thanks bystander who tried to save her mom from Maple Ridge fire

Woman dies in Saturday fire in Maple Ridge

Rental, condo supply grows in Maple Ridge

More projects planned for downtown

Man charged in 2018 hit-and-run in Maple Ridge

Michael Howard Thomas was charged on July 19 in provincial court

Feds chip in $702k to kickstart new daycare program

Will provide 462 new spaces in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

BC Cancer Agency refuses to release audit’s critical findings, but discloses ‘positive’ findings

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions of cancer agency’s triage audit

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Vancouver Public Library banned from Pride parade after allowing controversial speaker

Vancouver Public Library allowed Meghan Murphy to book space for an event at the library in January

Most Read