Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

Merritt RCMP say that a 55-year-old man is in police custody as officers investigate a suspicious death.

Police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to a home in the 2200-block of Blair Street for a report of a sudden death at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody, but it is not clear if charges have been laid.

Police said they will not be providing details on the identity of the body “pending an investigative need to do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

