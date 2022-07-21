An artist sketch of Heather Place in Vancouver is an example of Metro’s affordable housing designs. (Special to The News)

An artist sketch of Heather Place in Vancouver is an example of Metro’s affordable housing designs. (Special to The News)

Metro asking for feedback on government housing in Pitt Meadows

Project is to provide 120 units, with rents below market value

Metro Vancouver Housing is preparing to build a new family-oriented affordable housing project in Pitt Meadows, and is looking for public feedback.

READ ALSO: Metro working to bring affordable housing to Pitt Meadows

The complex will be built on a city-owned lot in Pitt Meadows Civic Centre, at 19085 119B Ave., and will be designed to support the need for family rental housing. The building will also have a non-profit childcare facility.

In 2020, it was called a $46 million project, which would offer approximately 120 units, and city council was told it was part of a 10-year plan to address the housing crisis in the region.

Metro started by calling the units “affordable.” However, recent literature calls them “non-market,” saying they will “provide some level of affordability with rents set at below market rates.”

Roughly half of the units will be two and three bedrooms, to support families.

Members of the public can meet with Metro staff, ask questions and provide feedback on July 27 a the lobby of the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, located at 12027 Harris Rd., between 5 and 7 p.m.

Those who cannot attend in person can fill out a feedback form and submit it before Aug. 10. It can be found at metrovancouver.civilspace.io/en/projects/proposed-housing-project-in-pitt-meadows

READ ALSO: New Fraser Health study looks at links between ER opioid prescriptions and overdoses

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HousingPitt Meadows

Previous story
Crews fighting Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton prepping for incoming hot stretch
Next story
REAL ESTATE: B.C. launches new 3-day period to combat high-pressure sales

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows community librarian Afton Schindel offers a number of suggested titles of graphic novels for local middle-school aged readers. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Books for kids who don’t like reading

An artist sketch of Heather Place in Vancouver is an example of Metro’s affordable housing designs. (Special to The News)
Metro asking for feedback on government housing in Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery has a new exhibit, starting this weekend. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Art Gallery has new exhibit starting Saturday

The Burrards seen in earlier action against the Langley Thunder. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Burrards face tough stretch of games starting tonight

Pop-up banner image ×