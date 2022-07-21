Metro asking for feedback on government housing in Pitt Meadows

Project is to provide 120 units, with rents below market value

An artist sketch of Heather Place in Vancouver is an example of Metro’s affordable housing designs. (Special to The News)

Metro Vancouver Housing is preparing to build a new family-oriented affordable housing project in Pitt Meadows, and is looking for public feedback.

READ ALSO: Metro working to bring affordable housing to Pitt Meadows

The complex will be built on a city-owned lot in Pitt Meadows Civic Centre, at 19085 119B Ave., and will be designed to support the need for family rental housing. The building will also have a non-profit childcare facility.

In 2020, it was called a $46 million project, which would offer approximately 120 units, and city council was told it was part of a 10-year plan to address the housing crisis in the region.

Metro started by calling the units “affordable.” However, recent literature calls them “non-market,” saying they will “provide some level of affordability with rents set at below market rates.”

Roughly half of the units will be two and three bedrooms, to support families.

Members of the public can meet with Metro staff, ask questions and provide feedback on July 27 a the lobby of the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, located at 12027 Harris Rd., between 5 and 7 p.m.

Those who cannot attend in person can fill out a feedback form and submit it before Aug. 10. It can be found at metrovancouver.civilspace.io/en/projects/proposed-housing-project-in-pitt-meadows

READ ALSO: New Fraser Health study looks at links between ER opioid prescriptions and overdoses

HousingPitt Meadows