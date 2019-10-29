(Black Press Media files)

Metro Vancouver bus drivers give 72-hour strike notice

Unifor says Coast Mountain Bus Company has failed to address workers’ concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions

Transit operators in Metro Vancouver have served 72-hour strike notice, potentially leaving Greater Vancouver commuters without bus, SeaBus or community shuttle service as early as Friday.

Unifor says Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates metro area transit services on behalf of TransLink, has failed to address workers’ concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions.

More than 5,000 members of Unifor Locals 111 and 2200, representing bus drivers, SeaBus and maintenance staff, voted 99 per cent in favour of job action earlier this month.

Despite what the union sees as a lack of movement in ongoing talks, Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director and lead negotiator says the bargaining team will stay at the table all week, if necessary, to reach a deal.

But the union says job action, potentially including work-to-rule or rolling strikes, will begin if there’s no agreement by midnight Thursday.

The last transit strike in Metro Vancouver was in 2001 when service was idled for four months.

Unifor Local 2200 president Mike Smith says a deal is possible, if the company is willing to compromise.

“The deal is there if (the company) wants to reach out. The only reason we could be on strike by the weekend is because the employer has dug in with an unreasonable position,” Smith says in a statement issued by the union.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus drivers, maintenance workers vote in favour of strike mandate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine
Next story
Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

Just Posted

Maple Ridge looking to local experts for safety plan

Reaching out to UFV to get plan done in a year

Maple Ridge cycling ban bylaw on this week

Three readings recommended at council

Letter: Alberta should see the writing on the wall

Low oil prices hurting neighbour to east, says Maple Ridge writer

Letter: Questions about global warming

Maple Ridge resident wants better explanations of science

Letter: Make eco contributions tax deductible

Don’t penalize people for going green

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Metro Vancouver bus drivers give 72-hour strike notice

Unifor says Coast Mountain Bus Company has failed to address workers’ concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Langley’s Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Most Read