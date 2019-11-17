A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. A transit strike remains in the air as talks between Vancouver bus drivers and their employee break down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Metro Vancouver commuters to see 10% cut in bus service as transit strike ramps up

SeaBus will continue to run on a reduced schedule

Commuters in Metro Vancouver should leave themselves some spare time come Monday morning, as the union representing bus drivers ramps up its job action.

Unifor, which represents 5,000 bus and SeaBus operators, and maintenance workers, said its drivers will refuse overtime shifts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The move comes as the transit dispute with the Coast Mountain Bus Company enters its third week. Bus drivers have been ditching uniforms and maintenance workers have not taken overtime shifts since Nov. 1.

At issue in the strike are the Coast Mountain Bus Company’s wages, which the union believes are not up to par with either their TransLink counterparts or with those in the Greater Toronto Area.

The other concern are minimum mandatory breaks for bus drivers. Both sides walked away from the table Thursday, less than two full days after bargaining resumed Wednesday morning.

TransLink said Sunday they believe the renewed strike action will see a 10 per cent drop in bus service around the board.

SeaBus will continue to be affected:

  • 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. — 15-minute service
  • 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — 30-minute service
  • 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — 15-minute service
  • 9:00 p.m. to end of service — 30-minute service

TransLink said it will provide a bus bridge to make up for some of the SeaBus cancellations, but warned it won’t make up the whole difference.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus drivers to refuse overtime as transit strike escalates

READ MORE: What happens if Metro Vancouver bus drivers start a ‘good work’ strike?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains
Next story
Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

Just Posted

101 bells for Remembrance Day in Whonnock

Parishioners of Holy Spirit Anglican Church rang the steeple bell as a plea for peace

Metro floats proposal for river bus service on the Fraser

Electric vessels would serve Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and other river cities

Being Young: Lost in translation

Learning a second language will always be useful.

Along the Fraser: Exhausted fish died in landslide before spawning

Was moving fish successful?

Chum return to Maple Ridge in hundreds, instead of thousands

Low numbers spawning on Alouette River should set alarm bells off, says ARMS

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Metro Vancouver commuters to see 10% cut in bus service as transit strike ramps up

SeaBus will continue to run on a reduced schedule

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blank Cougars 4-0

Goaltender David Tendeck turned aside all 38 Prince George shots for his WHL-leading third shutout

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

Annual festive food bank fundraiser rolling across province from Dec. 11 to 17

Most Read