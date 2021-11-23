Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley to be hit by 40 to 80 mm of rain starting Wednesday night

Environment Canada cautions they are unsure of total rainfall expected

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are going to be hit with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain on Nov. 24, according to the statement (NEWS file photo).

“Another round of heavy rain is on the way,” says a Nov. 23 special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are going to be hit with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain Wednesday night through Friday morning, according to the statement, but there is uncertainty in the total rainfall amounts.

They are also reporting strong southeast winds to start on Thursday.

“This storm will be shorter lived and less intense than the event over November 13-15, 2021. However, it will still bring moderate to heavy rain and strong winds,” Environment Canada says.

“Additionally, freezing levels will rise above mountain tops on Thursday. This may worsen recent flooding and impact vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”

The statement is in effect for Burnaby, New Westminster, the entire North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley, Richmond and Delta, Abbotsford, Hope and Chilliwack.

