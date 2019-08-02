Metro Vancouver home sales edge higher in July, prices still falling

Sales of apartments jumped 15.2 per cent

Home sales in Metro Vancouver rebounded in July, making the traditionally slow selling period the second highest month for demand this year.

Figures from the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board show residential sales total 2,547 last month, a 23.5 per cent increase over the same time last year.

Board president Ashley Smith says sales activity remains below the long-term average and those looking to purchase are benefiting from increased selection, reduced prices and low interest rates.

The board’s figures show 17.3 per cent more homes were on the market compared with July of last year and prices have dropped for residential real estate.

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver’s benchmark home price dips below $1M in June

The benchmark price for houses covered by the board is just over $1.4 million, down 10.5 per cent from the same time last year, while the price for townhouses and apartments dropped by nine per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively.

Sales of apartments jumped 15.2 per cent, while attached home sales increased by 33.6 per cent in July compared with the year before.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Just Posted

RMMBA to host the bantam AAA provincials

Tournament runs Aug. 8-11 in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge director delves deep into the brain of Edgar Allan Poe

Unique immersive interactive play where everyone sees a different show

Ridge Meadows Mounties seek public’s help finding missing person

Maple Ridge resident last seen in Downtown Eastside

Tent city cabin torn down

Maple Ridge cabins removed as residents depart

Four abandoned kittens almost ready for adoption

The kittens were discovered in a box in Hammond

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Metro Vancouver home sales edge higher in July, prices still falling

Sales of apartments jumped 15.2 per cent

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case at South Surrey border crossing

Counts still outstanding in connection with Peace Arch Park operation

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

High-risk sex offender back in custody after hiding out in Stanley Park

Dale Rolland Alexander had walked away from his halfway house in Vancouver

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Most Read