Metro Vancouver mayors are calling on Canada's national political parties to commit funding to ease traffic congestion in the region, ahead of the federal election this fall.

Metro Vancouver mayors ask federal parties to pledge transit cash

Mayors’ council asks voters to make public transit an issue in upcoming federal election

Metro Vancouver mayors are calling on Canada’s national political parties to commit funding to ease traffic congestion in the region, ahead of the federal election this fall.

The mayors’ council on regional transportation said Tuesday that one million more commuters are expected on public transit in the next 20 years, and so it needs permanent federal funding to allow TransLink to complete existing and new projects.

The council joins the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in asking to create a congestion relief fund, which would deliver an estimated $375 million annually to TransLink, starting in 2028.

“Metro Vancouver consistently ranks as one of the best regions in the world for quality of life, but residents and businesses continue to be frustrated by congestion on our roads and overcrowding on our transit system,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

