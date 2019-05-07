The Mayors’ Council joins the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in asking the federal government for permanent funding to allow TransLink to complete new projects. (File photo)

Metro Vancouver mayors take transit issue to Ottawa ahead of federal election

Mayors’ council wants federal parties to pledge funds to improve transit in their platforms

Six members of the Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Council were in Ottawa on Tuesday to call for federal funding to ease traffic congestion in the region.

“Now is the stage they are starting to look at what are the ideas they want to advance in the upcoming federal election,” Jonathan Cote, council chair and mayor of New Westminster, told Black Press Media by phone.

The council joins the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in asking the federal government for permanent funding to allow TransLink to complete new projects.

Cote said his group met with members from all the parties, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party leader Elizabeth May, and got a positive response.

“Although transportation isn’t typically a federal election issue, we want to get the ear [of] the parties now so they can start thinking about what they might be saying and putting into their platforms.”

READ MORE: TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

The mayors’ council has been on the hunt to fund several much-needed transportation and transit projects in the region, such a new Pattullo Bridge, better SkyTrain and bus service, a Broadway subway line in Vancouver, and a Surrey-area rapid transit extension, from all levels of government.

The group has said one million more commuters are expected on public transit in Metro Vancouver in the next 20 years.

In its latest budget earlier this year, the Trudeau government doubled the gas tax fund, which sends money directly to municipalities each year to help cover the costs of work on roads, bridges, and other local infrastructure needs. TransLink estimates it will potentially provide B.C. with $130 million for transit projects.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’
Next story
High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Just Posted

High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Intersection on Lougheed in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows included

Pitt Meadows picks consultant for new fire hall design

To be built on existing site.

UPDATE: Ridge Meadows Home Show draws more than 22,000

‘Plays part in strengthening local economy, creating jobs at home.’

More money for food coupons at farmers’ markets

Helps families buy fresh, nutritional food

Looking Back: Museum Week in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

‘Exhibits and programs are not all that museums are about.’

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Suspect in 2017 fatal crash near Hope charged in death of female passenger

Anthony Cortez sentenced in crime spree in Chilliwack court last August faces more serious charge

Metro Vancouver mayors take transit issue to Ottawa ahead of federal election

Mayors’ council wants federal parties to pledge funds to improve transit in their platforms

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Most Read