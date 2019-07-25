The Sea-to-Sky gondola was one design TransLink staff looked at for the Burnaby Mountain gondola. (Paul Bride/SeatoSky)

Metro Vancouver mayors vote for SFU Burnaby gondola to head to public consultation

Gondola would serve Simon Fraser University students, staff

A gondola up Burnaby Mountain got one step closer to reality Thursday, as the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation voted unanimously to move to public consultation.

Geoff Cross, TransLink vice-president of transportation planning and policy, told Metro Vancouver mayors at their meeting that a gondola was well suited to the uphill, hilly terrain on an already busy bus route to Simon Fraser University.

“We do not anticipate that we will be able to serve all that demand with a bus-based technology,” Cross said.

A gondola would take about six minutes to ascend Burnaby Mountain to SFU, while a bus would take 15 minutes, Cross added.

“A gondola shows promise because the operating costs are relatively efficient compared to running buses up and down,” he said.

“We’re able to have lower operating costs than even currently, or roughly the same, and we’re able to serve demand through to 2050 without increases in bus service.”

Cross said the gondola would be able to run year-round, unlike buses. TransLink has been forced to cancel bus service on Burnaby Mountain multiple times during heavy snowfall, leaving students and faculty stranded.

Cross estimates that the most direct route for the gondola would cost $197 million, for which TransLink would pursue federal and provincial funding.

READ MORE: SFU gondola gets preliminary support from Burnaby council

READ MORE: TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography
Next story
Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Just Posted

ARMS concerned about trash in the Alouette

Pamphlet to raise awareness on keeping Alouette River clean

Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games opening ceremony could draw 8,000

Province divided into eight zones, with estimated 2,800 athletes.

Countdown begins to the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

32nd BC Summer Games held July 23 to 26, 2020

British invade Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest

The free fair takes place July 27 and 28.

Maple Ridge moving to ban bikes on sidewalks

Staff working on changing traffic bylaw

Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at city hall.

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Homicide detectives urge woman who saw fatal Richmond bus fight to speak with police

A 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will seek re-election

McCallum plans to go for a second consecutive term in 2022. If he wins, it would be his fifth as mayor

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Most Read