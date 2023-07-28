FILE - The Metro Vancouver Regional District said it’s moving to Stage 2 watering restrictions due to continued high water demand and forecasted, hot, dry weather (J.R. Rardon)

FILE - The Metro Vancouver Regional District said it’s moving to Stage 2 watering restrictions due to continued high water demand and forecasted, hot, dry weather (J.R. Rardon)

Metro Vancouver moving to Stage 2 restrictions; ban on all lawn watering

Regional district says water usage remains higher than average

Metro Vancouver is issuing a ban on all lawn watering, starting next Friday (Aug. 4), as a measure to conserve drinking water.

The regional district said it’s moving to Stage 2 watering restrictions due to continued high water demand and forecasted, hot, dry weather, notes a release July 28. The last time Metro Vancouver moved beyond Stage 1 was in 2015 when conditions were relatively dry and there was low snowpack.

Metro Vancouver board chair George Harvie said the use of the regional district’s water user remains higher than ever.

“With more hot weather on the horizon, we are taking this proactive step to ensure that our region’s 2.8 million residents will have enough drinking water for essential uses for the rest of the dry season.”

Metro Vancouver typically delivers one billion litres of treated drinking water each day, but that number can increase by more than 50 per cent in the summer, “largely due to lawn watering and other outdoor uses.” Since the beginning of May, water consumption across the region has been about 20 per cent higher than last year.

Malcolm Brodie, Metro Vancouver’s water committee chair, said the “consistent above-average temperatures combined with high water demand have put extra pressure on the water supply.”

Everyone must do their part, and the number-one thing residents can do is reduce their outdoor water use.

“Water conservation is imperative.”

This is what residents can expect under Stage 2:

• Prohibition on all lawn watering;

• Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered by hand or using soaker hoses or drip irrigation at any time, or by using a sprinkler between 5:00 and 9:00 am any day;

• Vegetable gardens can be watered at any time;

• Aesthetic water features, such as fountains, cannot be filled or topped up;

• Washing impermeable surfaces like driveways and sidewalks is prohibited except in limited circumstances

Non-residential properties are also subject to similar restrictions, with watering at golf courses and sports fields reduced. Water parks may not operate unless they have user-activated switches.

These restrictions do not apply to the use of rain water, grey water, any forms of recycled water, or other sources of water outside the regional and municipal drinking water supply system.

