Metro Vancouver has launched a “Think Thrice About Your Clothes” campaign, aimed at cutting the amount of clothing going to the landfill. (Contributed photo)

Metro Vancouver officials want people to think before throwing out clothes

B.C. landfills reaching nearly 20 million kilograms of textiles a year.

Clothing is clogging up British Columbia landfills reaching nearly 20 million kilograms of textiles a year from Vancouver residents alone.

Metro Vancouver regional district is pushing people to think not just twice but three times before tossing out their clothing.

READ MORE: Waste management board considers Campbell River sites for organic composting

Jack Froese, the chairman of Metro Vancouver’s Zero Waste Committee, says people buy about three times as much clothing now as they did back in the 1980s.

He says much of the fast fashion, which is relatively cheap to buy, ends up in the trash.

To reduce the problem, Metro Vancouver has launched a “Think Thrice About Your Clothes” campaign, aimed at cutting the amount of clothing going to the landfill.

The campaign promotes greener options for reducing, repairing and reusing textiles, as well as tips on how to make smart choices when buying new clothes, or even purchasing second-hand or renting clothing.

The Canadian Press

