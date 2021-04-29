Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)

Spring lawn-watering regulations will come in effect across Metro Vancouver as of May 1.

In an effort to conserve the region’s drinking supply, residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two mornings each week.

Even-numbered home addresses ate permitted to do so Wednesdays and Saturdays and odd-numbered addresses Thursdays and Sundays, both between 4 and 9 a.m.

Shrubs and flowers can be watered any day between 4 to 9 a.m. and at non-residential locations between 1 to 9 a.m if using a sprinkler. Edible plants are exempt from the regulations.

Non-residential lawn watering is permitted at even-numbered addresses on Mondays from 1 to 6 a.m., Fridays from 4 to 9 a.m. and at odd-numbered addresses Tuesdays from 1 to 6 a.m and Fridays from 4 to 9 a.m.

“It’s vital that all of us do our part to limit our water use as we head into the driest months of the year,” said chair Sav Dhaliwal of Metro Vancouver’s board of directors.

Only an hour of rain or water per week is required to maintain a healthy lawn, he said.

The Metro Vancouver region relies on snowmelt and rain to support three reservoirs involved in delivering drinking water to 2.7-million residents and businesses.

Water demand increases by as much as 50 per cent in the summer and early fall, said chair Malcolm Brodie of Metro Vancouver’s Water Committee.

“Metro Vancouver is fortunate to have abundant freshwater sources, but our ability to capture, store and distribute all of the water is limited.”

Restrictions will remain in place until October 15.

