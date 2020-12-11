An artist sketch of Heather Place in Vancouver is an example of Metro’s affordable housing designs. (Special to The News)

An artist sketch of Heather Place in Vancouver is an example of Metro’s affordable housing designs. (Special to The News)

Metro working to bring affordable housing to Pitt Meadows

Proposed $46 million project would build some 120 units

Metro Vancouver wants to build a new affordable housing complex in Pitt Meadows.

Two Metro officials spoke with Pitt Meadows council in an online meeting on Dec. 8, to discuss a new 120-unit, $46 million project proposed for a city-owned site on 119B Avenue.

Heather McNell, Metro’s general manager of regional planning and housing services, said Metro has a 10-year plan to address the housing crisis in the region, and said the Pitt Meadows project is “One of our significant priorities.”

She said Metro asked for expressions of interest, and identified 13 opportunities, including three priority projects – one of which is in Pitt Meadows.

Laurel Cowan, Metro’s program manager of housing planning and policy, explained that Metro has 49 sites across region that have 3,400 units and 9,400 total tenants. Of these, 30 per cent have geared-to-income rents, and tenants pay approximately 30 per cent of their household income. The other 70 per cent of their units are rented at “the low end of the housing market,” which offers a savings of about 10-20 per cent below average market rents.

The units are geared to families, which occupy about 80 per cent of the units, but seniors and people with disabilities are also key targets of the Metro housing initiative.

They noted Pitt Meadows offers a “fantastic location, close to everything,” the city is supportive, and Metro operates no affordable housing sites in the city now.

“This is a gap in our facilities that we would love to fill,” said Cowan.

READ ALSO: Rent as low as $375 per month at new Maple Ridge affordable housing complex

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows on shortlist of four communities being considered for Metro Vancouver Housing

The site, which measures 3,600 square meters, would be leased to Metro at a nominal rate, and Metro Vancouver Housing would manage the operation of the building.

With the new partnership, council directed staff to work with Metro to develop zoning for the proposed project.

Metro will pursue funding from senior governments, and submit to BC Housing for funding in January. The provincial agency offers both grants and loans, and even operating subsidies.

The timeline will depends on funding, but Metro said they would like to move forward as soon as possible, if funding can be secured. The average project takes four years from start to finish.

“Hopefully this one could be expedited quickly,” said Cowan.

Coun. Mike Hayes called it “exciting news,” and asked whether the parking would be underground, and the height of the building.

Cowan answered that there would be a single level of underground parking. She was not sure how many floors would be needed, but Metro would like to offer a minimum of 120 units.

Coun. Nicole MacDonald clarified that this will not be a low-barrier housing facility.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

affordable housingMetro VancouverPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The site on 119B Avenue where the affordable housing project is proposed. (Special to The News)

The site on 119B Avenue where the affordable housing project is proposed. (Special to The News)

Previous story
‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy
Next story
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

Just Posted

An artist sketch of Heather Place in Vancouver is an example of Metro’s affordable housing designs. (Special to The News)
Metro working to bring affordable housing to Pitt Meadows

Proposed $46 million project would build some 120 units

Volunteers hand out hampers at the Albion Fairgrounds in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
More kids in need this holiday in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Christmas hamper society still needs help this season

This display is located at 12435 Grace St., in Maple Ridge, near Blackstock. (Special to The News)
Sharing a little extra light and love this season

Tell us about your favourite Christmas displays in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

The City of Maple Ridge hosted an Innovation in Emerging Cities forum in 2018 at The ACT to foster an innovative and creative culture for industry, government and education. (The News files)
Maple Ridge’s Community Leaders Forum tonight

Virtual conference on zoom to discuss recovery from pandemic

Doug Sabourin, interim executive director at Alouette Addictions, said a Naloxone kit is a good tool in dealing with the opioid crisis, but it’s not enough. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Mother calls for legal drugs after son’s death in Maple Ridge

Joyce Bunge’s son Joseph Bauman died on Oct. 28 from an illicit drug overdose

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 201

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

Harley Chappell is on the left in this photo which appeared on a Facebook tribute page in August of 2018.
‘No association with Hells Angels’ – Surrey Police Board member under fire for 2018 photos

Images inspire flak for Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy

Work needs to start now, UBC professor says

Most Read