Abbotsford Christian Middle School is temporarily closed due to several COVID-19 cases.

Abbotsford Christian Middle School is temporarily closed due to several COVID-19 cases.

Middle school in Abbotsford closed due to COVID-19

All staff and students from Abbotsford Christian School required to self-isolate

An Abbotsford independent middle school is temporarily closed due to six COVID-19 cases as of Monday (Nov. 16).

All staff and students at Abbotsford Christian School (ACS) have been asked to self-isolate until Nov. 23.

A letter from the school was issued to families on Sunday (Nov. 15), indicating that Fraser Health had determined that the site was experiencing “several COVID-19 cases that cross multiple cohorts.”

The letter stated that the self-isolation period was to run from Nov. 9 to 23. (The school was closed for Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, and Nov. 12 and 13 were professional development days.)

Fraser Health confirmed the six cases in a press release issued late Monday afternoon.

“As a precautionary measure, Abbotsford Christian School has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close the middle school for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the exposure,” the release states.

The letter from ACS said that Fraser Health is also looking into ACS’s elementary and secondary campuses and will “recommend a way forward soon.”

In the meantime, there will be no in-class instruction at those sites on Tuesday, Nov. 17, while more information is gathered. (Monday, Nov. 16 was already scheduled as a non-school day.)

RELATED: New COVID-19 exposure notices for two Abbotsford schools

“Staff at all campuses will be working to prepare for next steps. In terms of how education will look at each campus, the principals will be following up with staff and families to explain a way forward,” the letter states.

The current number of known cases is not listed, but a statement from ACS on Saturday indicated that there were six at that time: one at the elementary campus, four at the middle school and one at the secondary.

Meanwhile, another local independent school, Mennonite Educational Institute, has also had several recent COVID-19 cases.

Families have received several notices this month – on Nov. 11, 13 and 15 – and Fraser Health has listed the exposure dates as Nov. 4-6, 9 and 10.

The agency contacts families directly when it is believed their child may have been exposed to an individual confirmed to have the virus, and provides further instruction.

Students who don’t receive a phone call or letter are advised to continue to attend school, but to monitor for symptoms.

RELATED: B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abby SchoolsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend
Next story
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Just Posted

Fred and Gerry Forder will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 21. (Barb Romans/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge couple to celebrate 60 years together

Fred and Gerry Forder got married Nov. 21, 1960 in New Westminster

Maple Ridge’s Waldun Forest Products have sold Stave Lake Cedar Mills pre-finishing facility in Dewdney, BC. (Waldun Forestry Products photo/ Facebook)
Maple Ridge forestry firm sells Stave Lake Cedar Mills

Waldun Forest Products sold the company, assets, & branding rights to Quebec’s Maibec Inc.

The Salvation Army kettle campaign starts Friday, Nov. 20. (The News/files)
Safety key for this years Salvation Army kettle campaign in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Contactless donations, PPE for volunteers, and physical distancing will be in place

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
UPDATE: RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old suspects in connection to weekend break-in at Maple Ridge school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Langley Advance Times files)
Strong winds expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tomorrow morning

70 km/h winds expected to blow in from southeast ahead of cold front

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

IHIT officers on scene at the Langley Township apartment building where the body of Aaliyah Rosa was found in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Father recounts overdoses of ex-wife accused of killing their daughter

Stephen Rosa testified in the murder trial of KerryAnn Lewis

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

Most Read