Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)

Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Police in Vancouver collected donations for a 10-year-old who was robbed and injured on her way to buy breakfast for her family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico.

The child was standing in line at a restaurant in the 200-block of Keefer Street Saturday, March 6 because – as police later found out – her family’s stove was broken.

It was there a woman allegedly approached the girl and swiped a $50 bill from her pocket, police said.

The 10-year-old ran after the woman trying to retrieve the money. The woman elbowed the 10-year-old in the face, splitting her lip and causing a bloody nose.

READ MORE: Hosts charged, attendees facing fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Witnesses called 911 while a bystander made sure the suspect didn’t flee the scene.

When police arrived, she was arrested for robbery and the $50 was returned to the child, who was being treated by paramedics.

When officers learned the girl was buying take-out because her family didn’t have a working stove, officers pooled their cash to hand the family around $200.

ALSO READ: Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

assaultVancouver Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend
Next story
Canadian military gets first female vice-chief of defence staff

Just Posted

Dawn Bickle, Kaitlyn Beaton and Melissa Orser celebrating their third Anniversary in January 2021. (Special to The News)
New business weathers pandemic times

Lift Skin Health and Laser was in Maple Ridge two years when COVID-19 hit

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, following a league-wide conference call Monday night. (Jody Harris photo)
PJHL cancels rest of its junior ‘B’ hockey season

‘Everyone did all that they could do’ to save season, said White Rock Whalers owner

Francisco Blancarte working on the pipeline in Alberta. (Andrea Blancarte/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge family needs help after ALS diagnosis

So far $12,888 raised of $50,000 goal

Pitt Meadows council has approved building a new RCMP detachment on Harris Road. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows council approves RCMP detachment at art gallery site

Building at Harris Road location would cost approximately $18.3 million

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposures at three Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools

Virus at Meadowridge, Pitt Meadows secondary and Highland Park elementary

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Most Read