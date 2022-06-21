Mike Hayes announces he will run again for Pitt Meadows council

Mike Hayes will again run for Pitt Meadows city council. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows city councillor Mike Hayes has announced he will be seeking another term in office.

“The support I have received in the past has been humbling and appreciated and I hope for your continued support this year,” said Hayes in a press release declaring his intentions in this October’s municipal elections in B.C.

Hayes received strong support from voters when he was first elected in 2018, as Mayor Bill Dingwall’s team won the election. He received 3,415 votes, which was third among city councillors.

Hayes ran for mayor in 2014, but lost to John Becker by a margin of approximately 1,600 votes to 2,100.

He was the president of the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation, has been an active community volunteer, and is a longtime resident.

“It is my strong belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share,” he said. “Contributing our time and best efforts towards the well-being of the community where we work, live and play is of the utmost importance to us all.”

“I have lived in the Pitt Meadows for over 45 years and have raised three children in this wonderful community,” he said. “Having been an active volunteer for over 30 years as well as serving the past four years as your Pitt Meadows city councillor, I am cognizant to the needs of our community, the resources available as well as the public concerns that face our city.”

He said the current council has faced many challenges over the past four years, working to protect residents and the economy through this “unprecedented time in our lives” brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pitt Meadows is fortunate to have a functioning, cohesive council that continues to accomplish great things because of a commitment to shared ideas and shared efforts,” he said. “I will commit to continue working with all members of council and mayoral candidate Nicole McDonald, as well as our staff and citizens to protect our quality of life in Pitt Meadows.”

He has served on council’s Active Transportation Advisory committee, the Pitt Meadows Day Advisory Planning Committee and the Pitt Meadows Library.

“I feel privileged to live and work in our wonderful community, which continues to be a safe, inclusive and caring place for everyone, young and old, to enjoy the quality of life we all aspire to,” said Hayes. “I pledge to continue the work necessary to sustain our community and I remain, as always, Pitt Meadows Proud.”

