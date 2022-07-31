Keremeos Creek fire was estimated at 437 hectares as of Sunday (July 31) morning (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Keremeos Creek fire was estimated at 437 hectares as of Sunday (July 31) morning (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Minimal overnight growth at Keremeos Creek fire in South Okanagan

Saturday’s evacuation and air quality alerts remain in effect

Minimal growth was seen on the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton overnight Saturday (July 31).

The fire is estimated at 437 hectares and has been burning since July 29.

Low visibility is limiting the number of helicopters that can work on the fire to one, with another three on standby for when conditions improve.

Evacuation alerts and orders issued Saturday remain in place.

One structure has been lost due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The Big White Fire Department has stepped in to help with supression efforts, and is looking for new recruits to work paid on-call.

The wildfire remains highly visible to Penticton and surrounding communities. Green Mountain Rd. is closed but Highway 3A remains open as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Apex Mountain Village under evacuation alert, new evacuations ordered

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresfirefightersPenticton

Previous story
2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP
Next story
‘A specific form of anti-Black racism:’ Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 31

Abernethy Way from 230 Street to 232 Street is to be expanded to four lanes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge council approves $6 million for Abernethy Way improvements

Hot Summer Nights at the Wednesday, July 20 and 27, events. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Hundreds turning out for Hot Summer Nights in Maple Ridge

Condos under construction in Maple Ridge. (The NEWS files)
IN OUR VIEW: Variety in price, type of housing is key